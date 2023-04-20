Record 300+ govt colleges get NAAC grading in Karnataka

As many as 337 government first grade colleges in the state have received grading from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
Of the 337 colleges, 307 colleges got accreditation during 2022-23 academic year.
P Pradeep, commissioner of Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, said, "307 government first grade colleges of the state getting NAAC-accredited in a single year is a record in the country. This accounts for 85 per cent of government first grade colleges being NAAC-accredited, which is again a record in the country."
The state has 400 government degree colleges. Fifteen colleges are under the process of obtaining accreditation, while steps will be taken to obtain the same for remaining 48 colleges this year, Pradeep said.
A total of 23 colleges have got A Grade and above and 255 colleges have obtained B and B-plus grades.
