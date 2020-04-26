Recovered patients outnumber new cases in state

In some good news amid the virus gloom, for the first time since the first reported case (on March 8), the state, on Sunday, witnessed the number of patients discharged outnumber the new cases.

While 24 patients walked out of the hospitals after recovery, only three new cases were reported in the state on Sunday.

So far, the state has reported 503 Covid-19 cases . Of which, 302 are active cases while 182 patients have recovered from the illness. The death toll has gone up to 19.

The day saw two patients each from Belagavi and Ballari and one from Vijayapura walk out of the hospital.

A 48-year-old woman from S R Nagar in Hosapete and a man from Guggarahalli in Ballari were accorded a warm farewell, at the time of their discharge, by the the staff of the designated Covid-19 hospital in Ballari. The two were sent to their respective houses by the

ambulance.

Since April 23, three people have been discharged after they recovered from Covid-19. So far, the number of people discharged from the hospital has gone up to five.

At present, eight patients are being treated at isolation wards and all of them are recovering, according to sources.

The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district on March 30 when three members of a family tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Hosapete alone in the district reported 11 positive cases. Four of them have recovered and seven others are being treated the hospital.

Belagavi couple recovers

A couple from Hirebagewadi in Belagavi district were discharged from the BIMS Hospital, a designated Covid-19 hospital in the district, on Sunday, said Dr Vinay Dastikoppa, Director, BIMS.

The couple - a 50-year-old man (P-182) and his 40-year-old wife (P-192) - were admitted to the hospital on April 3. So far, six patients from the district have been discharged, he said.

The district has 47 active cases, as on Sunday (April 26).

First Vijayapura patient discharged

The first Covid-19 patient from Vijayapura district (Patient 221) on Sunday returned home after recovery.

The hospital staff and a host of police and the district officials clapped and greeted as the 62-year-old woman from Chapparband Galli walked out of the hospital hale and hearty.

The woman will be placed in a 14-day quarantine and the follow-up treatment will continue, said District Surgeon Dr Sharanappa Katti.

He added, four other patients have recovered and will be discharged on Monday, subject to lab reports. A total of 36 patients, including two pregnant women and eight children, are doing well. Head constable, a

cancer patient, isbeing treated at ICU.