Recoveries outnumber fresh infections in K'taka

Karnataka witnessed 308 fresh infections, including three deaths, in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Monday).

In keeping with the trend, interstate passengers accounted for the lion’s share of state’s Covid-19 cases reported on Monday. As many as 277 new cases are linked to Maharashtra or other states. One international passenger also tested positive for the virus. Among the remaining cases, 20 are contacts of the previously diagnosed patients and the rest are either ILI or SARI cases and from the containment zones.

The virus hotspots in Kalyana Karnataka - Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bidar - combined saw a whopping 213 cases on Monday. Kalaburagi alone reported 99 cases followed by Yadgir 66 and Bidar reported 48 fresh infections.

Maharashtra returnees accounted for all cases reported in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. Bidar districts saw 41 migrants from Maharashtra, three contacts of infected and four Telangana returnees contract the virus.

Four contacts of Patient 4350 tested positive for Covid-19 in Ballari. The district also saw two contacts of Patient 4,184 contract disease.

A 26-year-old woman from Koppal, diagnosed with influenza-like illness (ILI) tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Udupi district continued to report a flurry of infections. On Monday, 48 people more from the coastal district tested positive for coronavirus.

On the bright side, the state saw as many as 387 people walk out of the Covid hospitals, post recovery. Udupi district alone accounted for 213 recoveries in the last 24 hours while Kalaburagi reported 47 discharges and Vijayapura and Raichur 29 each. The number of active patients in the state now stands 3,175.

In the last 24 hours, 8,779 samples were tested and the cumulative number of samples tested in the state, as on June 8, are 3,93,221.

Three more deaths

Two elderly persons and a 48-year-old woman, all from Bengaluru Urban and with underlying chronic conditions, died due to Covid-19. The death toll in the state has now gone up to

A 67-year-old man (P-4851), with the complaints of influenza-like illness (ILI), IHD and LV dysfunction, died at the designated Covid hospital in Bengaluru on Monday.

A 48-year-old woman (P-5335), diagnosed with ILI, was admitted to a private hospital after she developed fever and breathlessness on June 4. However, she died the following day. A 65-year-old woman with complaints of SARI and breathlessness died at a private hospital on May 5. Throat swab samples of all three tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.