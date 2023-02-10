Recruitment in KKRTC: Candidates hid iron, stone inside inner-wear to raise weight

Candidates hide iron to raise weight to get KKRTC job

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 14:32 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

In an attempt to get a job in Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), a few candidates have resorted to unlawful practices.

They have violated the recruitment norms and tied stones, iron plates weighing 5-10 kilograms inside their shirts and underwear. Several such incidents have come to light during recent recruitment drives in which candidates tried to meet the minimum weight requirement for the selection.

KKRTC has received over 38,000 applications for the recruitment of 1,619 driver-cum-conductor posts. The candidates had attended a physical test in the first round in which they were required to have a minimum weight of 55 kg. But a few candidates, who weigh less, have tried to violate recruitment norms and tied iron rods and chains inside their pants and shirts. The authorities have caught 8-10 such candidates and left them with a strict warning.

The KKRTC authorities have managed to detect these iron plates, chains, rods and stones through the latest device which is being used during the recruitment drive as weight and height will be registered through the digital process.

“The recruitment process in selection of conductors and drivers will be transparent. We have deployed specialized security personnel to recover such materials from the candidates. They are closely monitoring the movement of these candidates during the physical test. We have blacklisted the names of such candidates for violating the norms”, KKRTC managing director M Rachappa said.

