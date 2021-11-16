Recruitments a ‘job not done well’ at Administrative Training Institute

The Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, a premier government institution, is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Serious allegations have been made over the appointment of faculty members, technical staff, research and training associate, IT and communication officer, system officer among others, on a contract basis.

Same paper for all posts

It is said that the question paper is the same for all candidates appearing for the written examination, conducted by a private firm, for different posts.

The recruitment process was held on October 18 and 19 and the interview was conducted by the same panel for all posts.

The authorities got the Public Affairs Centre (PAC), a private entity, to conduct the exam.

The mark sheets are in the custody of the PAC and not the ATI authorities. But the appointment letters were signed by the ATI deputy director, say candidates. As per rules, there should be a selection committee, chaired by the director general (DG) of ATI, to conduct the process. But no committee was formed, it is said.

B Yoganath Singh, a resource person at ATI who also served as a faculty, in a communication to the chief minister and the DG of ATI, has mentioned that the process of appointments to faculty positions reeks of a lack of transparency.

‘Scrap appointments’

“Being a premier training institute of the government, it is supposed to maintain a high level of integrity and responsibility. Headed by a senior IAS officer of the rank of additional chief secretary, ATI Mysuru should be above board,” Singh said.

He demanded that the appointments be scrapped and urged for a transparent process.

One of the candidates alleged corruption in appointing the staff, by violating the rules.

It is said that the authorities are misusing their powers for mutual benefit with the appointed candidates and the recruitment agency PAC. The selection power has been illegally delegated to the PAC.

The PAC conducted a written test, a group discussion and interview for all the posts and announced the results on October 25. None of the candidates scored the required passing marks of 150. But a few applicants were given appointment letters by receiving bribe, Singh said.

A Mallikarjun, a farmer from Gubbi taluk involved in disaster management, has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the chief secretary in this regard.

Mallikarjun said he would approach court if the government fails to act against the irregularities.

‘No comments’

However, the authorities concerned refused to comment on the issue.

ATI deputy director H S Yashaswini said she was not aware of the matter and refused to comment, claiming that it would be taken care of by higher officials.

The premier institute had, in the past also, hit the headlines over irregularities and misuse of funds.

