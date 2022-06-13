Registry of doctors to eliminate problem of quacks: Sudhakar

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will be further extended to provide the best health care to people.

He was speaking at a conclave on Mission organised by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom).

Sudhakar said that the Mission will bridge the gap in the health sector and make way to create a sustainable health ecosystem.

He said, “The state is collating information on all the health services available, including the human resources. With this initiative, we will be able to provide quality healthcare to everyone.”

The minister said the ambulance services in the state will be completely overhauled in a month’s time to supplement the efforts in this direction.

Over a telecall, the ambulance drivers would be provided with information on which hospitals the patients need to be taken to. With this, timely treatment would be provided to the patients without delays, he added.

Sudhakar also mentioned that everyone would be given a health identity card, under the programme. “There will be a comprehensive registry of all the doctors, starting from the super specialists to the general doctors. With this, the problem of quacks that are concerning the health department would also be eliminated,” he said.

Sudhakar also said the face of the health sector has changed in the post-Covid era.

“Using the tool of e-MANAS, counselling services had been provided to more than 25 lakh people in the state, since the first wave of Covid19,” he added.

Sudhakar explained that private health facilities play a prominent role in providing health services. “More than 50 % of the people in India are dependent on private establishments for their healthcare needs. Private hospitals collect all the information from the patients. However, they are not sharing this information with the government. This mindset has to change,” he said.

He said health services are being provided to lakhs of people in the state through telemedicine, teleradiology, eSanjeevani, tele-counselling and other systems. Karnataka is leading in providing these health services in the entire country.

Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh, CEO Dr R S Sharma, Additional CEO Dr Praveen Gedam of National Health Authority, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar and Health Department Commissioner D Randeep were present at the event.