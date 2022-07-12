Release honoraria for Devadasis: Govind Karjol

Release honoraria for Devadasis: Govind Karjol

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has written a letter to the Chief Secretary directing him to release it at the earliest

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 12 2022, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 23:11 ist

Following complaints that the monthly honorarium for Devadasis has not been released for the past five months, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has written a letter to the Chief Secretary directing him to release it at the earliest.

"Providing monthly honoraria for Devadasis is one of the welfare programmes of the government," he noted in the letter, urging the authorities concerned to release the funds to the beneficiaries without any further delay.

