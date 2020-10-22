Relentless rain spells trouble for Ballari farmers

There's no let-up in rain in north Karnataka districts, old Mysuru region and Malnad areas.

The delayed withdrawal of southwest monsoon has spelt doom for the farmers of Ballari and Haveri with acres of ready-for-harvest crops going underwater. Maize growers are the worst hit. At Huvinahadagali taluk, Ballari district, alone more than 400 acres of cultivated land have been inundated in the backwaters of Haraganur lake. The situation is no different in Sandur taluk, where vast tracts of farmland are underwater.

Parts of Uttara Kannada and Old Mysuru experienced copious rain on Thursday.