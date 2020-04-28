Relief in Ramanagar as 68 test negative for virus

The Covid-19 test samples of 68 people, including jail staff, the municipality staff and the police involved in shifting the accused in the Padarayanapura violence, were on Monday reported to be negative.

People in the district heaved a sigh of relief following the reports. With this, the district will continue to remain in the green zone.

“It is satisfying that the reports have come out negative. But the people whose samples were tested and their kin will continue to be in quarantine as a precautionary measure. They will be under constant quarantine and their throat swab samples will be tested again for Covid-19 after 10 to 12 days, for final confirmation,” district health and family welfare officer Niranjan told DH.

Seal down measures will continue to be in force in and around the jail area here for a few more weeks, the officer said.

The area in a radius of 100 metres from the district jail here has been declared a containment zone and all activities have been prohibited in the area.

All commercial establishments and offices in the area, except the office of the deputy commissioner, will remain closed. While the area in a radius of 1 km will come under severe zone, that in a radius of 5 km will come under Corona buffer zone.

The violence accused had been shifted to the jail here on April 21. With five of the accused testing positive, they were shifted to the Hajj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

It is now expected that the district will get exemptions meant for green zone, including for industries, road and building works. A total of 60 people were quarantined, 64 new samples sent for tests in the district on Monday.