'Religious conversion is a bigger problem than corona'

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 12 2021, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 04:06 ist
Vajradehi Mutt seer Rajashekarananda Swamiji speaks at a protest organised by VHP at Gujjarakere. Credit: DH Photo

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest demanding a thorough investigation into the death of four members of a family over alleged religious conversion. 

Chilimbi Omsri Mutt seer Vidyananda Saraswathi Swamiji said that conversion has become a problem bigger than the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is a tragedy that we have to fight demanding anti-conversion law in India. We are ready to sit in front of Vidhana Soudha demanding law. Had the government introduced anti-conversion law, the family of Nagesh would have been saved,” he said. Vajradehi Mutt seer Rajashekarananda Swamiji also spoke.

