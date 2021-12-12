'Religious conversion is a bigger problem than corona'

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest demanding a thorough investigation into the death of four members of a family over alleged religious conversion.

Chilimbi Omsri Mutt seer Vidyananda Saraswathi Swamiji said that conversion has become a problem bigger than the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is a tragedy that we have to fight demanding anti-conversion law in India. We are ready to sit in front of Vidhana Soudha demanding law. Had the government introduced anti-conversion law, the family of Nagesh would have been saved,” he said. Vajradehi Mutt seer Rajashekarananda Swamiji also spoke.