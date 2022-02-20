Religious heads appeal for peace, harmony

Amid the ongoing hijab row in the state, prominent religious leaders comprising seers of various mutts, clerics and priests on Saturday appealed to people to live in harmony and peace. Holding an informal meeting in Bengaluru, leaders from all faiths appealed to the citizens that the society needs peace now more than ever.

Calling the turmoil as man-made Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru of Chitradurga Mutt said, “This hijab controversy is a man-made conflict to disrupt the secular fabric of the state. A dispute over the dress code has led to statewide social unrest, and as enlightened people, we must resolve this crisis peacefully. All of us are for living in harmony and peace.”

Maulana Shabeer Naqvi, president of the Nase Foundation, also appealed to the citizens to restrain from making hate speeches and derogatory remarks. “Students are instigated on communal lines to create a rift among the communities,” he lamented.

Maulana Suleman Khan of All India Milli Council recalled several instances of Hindu-Muslim unity both in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

