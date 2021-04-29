Remdesivir manufacturing unit in Belagavi soon

  Apr 29 2021
Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday said a Remdesivir injection manufacturing unit would come up in Belagavi soon.

The minister told reporters here that the Union government has given its nod to Satish Garagi of Mudhol to set up Remdesivir injections manufacturing plant in Belagavi.

“In the next one month, the plant will start manufacturing the anti-viral drug. This will overcome shortage of injections in the state,” he added.

