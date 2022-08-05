Remembering Gurupadaswamy on his 100th birth anniversary

Former union minister M S Gurupadaswamy’s 100th birth anniversary will be celebrated by his family and friends on August 7.

Gurupadaswamy, a veteran socialist leader, passed away aged 89 in 2011.

After participating in the freedom struggle through the 1942 Quit India movement, Gurupadaswamy’s political career began when he, at the age of 29, won the Lok Sabha election in 1952 from the twin constituencies of Mysore and Chamarajanagar as the Praja Socialist Party candidate.

The Mysuru-born politician went on to become a minister in the Indira Gandhi and V P Singh governments. He also served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

As the petroleum and chemicals minister in the V P Singh Cabinet, Gurupadaswamy was given the additional responsibility of distributing molasses as well as compensation to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

He withdrew from active politics in 1992 to go back to his old habit of reading, while becoming an advocate for honesty and integrity in politics.