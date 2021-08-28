Remove neta ads or face music, officials told

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has warned officials of disciplinary action if they fail to remove advertisements that have photographs of elected representatives on projects implemented by the government.

According to the High Court and the Supreme Court directions, images of the President of India, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Governor, Chief Minister or Mahatma Gandhi can be used while advertising for the projects or schemes implemented by state or central governments using public money, the UDD said in a circular.

“Apart from these, (the court has directed that) images of no other leader or political party can be used in the advertisements,” the circular said.

All urban local bodies have been directed to ensure that there were no violations in the guidelines issued by the court, as the state was expected to file a compliance report shortly. Officials of urban local bodies were directed to file FIRs at the local police station under Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act against any individuals who violate the guidelines.