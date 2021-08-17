Renaming Indira canteen will lead to agitation: Ivan D’Souza

'Renaming Indira canteen will lead to agitation'

Former MLC and AICC Secretary Ivan D’Souza warned of an agitation in Dakshina Kannada district if any attempt was made to change the name of Indira canteen.

“We will not allow BJP representatives to walk on the road.”

Indira Gandhi is the symbol of pride for the country, he said 

"She was not leader of the Congress alone. She was a mass leader. Without knowing the history, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi is engaged in hate politics.

“If needed we will give him history books to read and enrich his knowledge,” he told mediapersons.

“The BJP government is planning to change the name of the schemes announced by the previous government. If needed, let them start a new scheme and name it. There are several roads in the name of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. The Congress-led government did not change it in the past," said D'Souza.

If the BJP continue to play this name politics, they will not win the next election, he added.

The former MLC questioned why the BJP could not change the name of Mangalore International Airport.

The BJP government could not remove the name of 'Adani airports' at MIA. Condemning C T Ravi for his derogatory remark on Jawaharlal Nehru, he further said.

“C T Ravi has become crorepati now. C T Ravi has no moral right to speak on Nehru family that had sacrificed their property for the country. RSS can not change the history of the country”, said D'Souza.

