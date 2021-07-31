Reopening of schools in Karnataka doubtful from August first week due to rising Covid cases

Despite the recommendations from various experts' committees, including Dr Devi Shetty-led task force, on reopening of schools from the first week of August, the state government is forced to put its plans on hold in the backdrop of a sudden spurt in the daily Covid cases.

Sources in the Department of Primary and Secondary Education told DH that it is unlikely to resume offline classes keeping in mind the spiking Covid cases in some districts of Karnataka and neighbouring states.

Read: Karnataka reports 1,987 new Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths

Revealing the decision, a senior official said, "The recommendations were to resume offline classes by reopening the schools in a phased manner from August first week. However, there is no such discussion right now at the government level." Further, the officer also stated that the ongoing political development and absence of council of ministers have also affected the decision-making process at the department.

"The recommendations by the various experts' committees were supposed to be discussed with the Education minister and subsequently with the Chief Minister before taking a final decision. But given the present political condition, the resumption of schools for offline classes is doubtful," the official explained. Even if, the officer added, the government decides on reopening the schools, it will only be applicable for class 8 and above grades.

In the meantime, some of the surveys conducted by private organisations have revealed that parents are not ready to send their children to the schools, especially below the age group of 12 to 13 years.