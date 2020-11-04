'School reopening in K'taka after discussion with CM'

Reopening of schools in Karnataka only after discussion with the CM: Education Minister

We need to get the opinion of all the stakeholders, including private school managements, said state education minister

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 04 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 16:42 ist
Representative image (Reuters)

Caught in the confusion over reopening of schools across Karnataka, the state department for primary and secondary education has decided to take a final call after consulting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Further, the commissioner, Department of Public Instructions, will submit a report in the next two-days to the state government after having discussion with the Deputy Directors (DDPIs), School Development and monitoring committees at taluk level, health and family welfare department, BBMP and the Social Welfare Department.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a meeting with the officials on Wednesday, Primary and Secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said, "We have not taken any decision on reopening of schools. A final decision will be taken after discussing the same with the CM."

Adding further, the minister said, "We need to get the opinion of all the stakeholders, including private school managements. The Commissioner has been assigned to consult all stakeholders and submit a detailed report. Once the report is received, we will submit it to the Chief Minister and discuss reopening of schools." 

