Repeating questions in PG general surgery exam shock students

Students who appeared for the final year PG general surgery examination held on Saturday were in for a shock as questions were repeated in the question paper.

Though the officials of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) claimed the questions were changed in 15 minutes, the students said 15 minutes were precious to them.

A student told DH that the third and fourth questions (unilateral hydrocephalus and surgery for hydrocephalus) were the same in their General Surgery Paper IV.

“Two questions in the question paper were similar and required the same answer,” said the student.

Another student said, “While question 3 was about a brain condition, the next question was about the surgery of the same condition. The answer to both is the same. After we raised the issue, question 3 was changed by the authorities.”

The students questioned the negligence of the authorities who set the question paper.

Reacting to the incident, Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, registrar (evaluation) of RGUHS, said, “There was no error as cited by the students. However, we changed the repeating question within 15 minutes through the online process.”

He said there was no question of wasting time, because they did it in 15 minutes and the students had enough time to answer.