Report bats for correctional staff in Karnataka's prisons

The prison authorities in Karnataka are yet to find the importance of deputing well-trained correctional staff in prisons across the state. Though a slew of measures was taken to upgrade the infrastructure as well as human resources, the state has slipped a few notches in different indicators that pushed it from fourth spot to 14, as per the India Justice Report – 2020.

In a discussion on ‘Prisons: Pathways to reformation’, based on the IJR – 2020 indicators, experts expressed apprehension that there is a lack of awareness about the need for correctional staff. “To expect that the existing staff will be able to deal with correctional methods is unfair. A regular counsellor or psychiatrist is indeed required in our prisons. There is also a need for clearly set roles for each staff,” said Cecilia Davies of the Justice Initiative.

The IJR indicators, among the large and mid-sized states, suggested that though the state of Karnataka increased its prison budget from Rs 187.5 crore (2016-17) to Rs 307.7 crore (2019-20), it could utilise only 76 per cent of the older budget. This had an impact on overall spending per inmate, a modest increase of 8 per cent over the three years, as well as increased sanctioned correctional staff to 30. However, the report said, despite a two-year gap, it could not fill those positions and resultantly there was a sharp rise in vacancies from 33 per cent in 2016 to 93 per cent in 2019. Similarly, medical staff vacancies increased from 56 per cent in 2016 to 73 per cent in December 2019.

Former DGP (Prisons) N S Megharikh said that there have been a lot of improvements by early 2020 to boost infrastructural facilities. Five new prisons were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 200 crore each in Vijayapura, Bidar, Bengaluru and Mangaluru and the prison staff recruitment process also began.

Megharikh added that there is a need to involve the judiciary in the prison’s management. “Every prisoner, be it under trial or convict, is under judicial custody. Hence, the judiciary also has a role to play in the administration of prisons. It is incumbent upon the prison authorities to involve the judiciary in this process,” Megharikh said.

Sugandha Mathur of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, who presented the Karnataka perspective in connection with the IJR-2020 report, said that as of December 2019, staff vacancies amounted to 973 among executive staff, 67 among ministerial staff and 32 technical staff. She said that a discussion on prison reforms cannot be done in isolation, but instead with active coordination and cooperation of different stakeholders.