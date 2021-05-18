Report flags working class crisis, urges govt not to look away

A survey has warned the government of dire consequences of the lockdown on the labour force, if measures are not taken to ensure their social and economic security.

As per the periodic labour force survey 2017-18, Karnataka has 2.55 crore labourers of which informal workers constitute 86.9%. While the average annual wage of an industrial worker is 1.89 lakh, significant sections of workers survive on far lower wages.

Volunteers of All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) surveyed 46 migrant workers and 73 non-migrant workers, including construction labourers, garment and domestic workers.

They also spoke to voluntary organisations involved in helping Covid patients and analysed media reports and social media posts to prepare the report on the status of workers in the 2nd wave of Covid-19.

Over 50% of all workers said that their wages have been reduced and 65% of them reported having debts. Among the local labourers, 73% were concerned about getting infected with Coronavirus at work, but only 53% said they knew about government helplines. About 24% of migrant workers said they couldn't eat three meals a day.

Of the 60 respondents who answered questions on food security, 50% said they did not have food stock to last the lockdown, while nearly 30 persons said they had to borrow money.

"Many reported having reduced food intake from three to two or one meal a day. Increased dependence on food grains from public distribution system was also reported as also the severe inadequacy of the quantum provided through the system," the report said.

Ratna from the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha, who spoke during the release of the report, said women are facing unprecedented pressure as men in families don't have jobs.

"Today is the 18th and we are still not paid. A pourakarmika in Ward 27 died weeks ago, but the BBMP has not given any compensation. The government should stop investing on Metro and road construction and utilise that money to help the poor," she said.

Among the migrant workers, 94.44% reported that the present situation has affected their life badly.

"One of the workers in the R3 unit of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that a total of 42 workers have wages pending to a tune of Rs 9 lakh," the report said.

Many reported non-receipt of wages despite working over time during the unlock period last year. None of those surveyed said they received advance wages to help them during the crisis.

"There is an overall crisis in employment and livelihoods. Work is decreasing, wages are falling, employers are cutting down on the number of workers they employ resulting in extra burden for the workers who are retained," the report noted.

AICCTU urged the government to provide ration kits, take protective measures to secure rights and welfare of workers, provide compensation, introduce employment guarantee scheme in urban areas, rent waivers, loan moratoriums and waivers.

On the Covid front, the report suggested setting up dedicated testing camps and vaccination drives for the labourers.