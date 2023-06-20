RERA: Minister mulls law tweak to curb unauthorised layouts

Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Tuesday that the government will consider amending the law to prevent registration of plots without the permission of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Zameer said the amendment can curb the “menace” of unauthorised layouts in the state.

The minister was speaking at a review meeting of the Karnataka RERA. He said developers of new layouts are selling plots without obtaining RERA permission. In some areas, the layout has been formed on disputed lands, putting buyers in trouble.

“Therefore, to avoid this, a law will be brought under which plots cannot be registered in layouts where RERA permission is not available,” Zameer said.

Although there is a rule that RERA registration is mandatory, Zameer noted that some people are “unauthorisedly” forming layouts and selling plots.

“If there’s a problem, those who have purchased the sites come to RERA. But at that point, RERA can’t do anything. So, rules will be framed so that the public is not inconvenienced. This matter would be discussed with the revenue department and if required, an amendment would be brought after deliberating the proposal in the Cabinet,” Zameer said.

Zameer also vowed strict action against builders, developers and promoters who construct apartments and do not deliver possession within the stipulated time. “In some cases, there have been allegations of (money) being demanded that’s more than the contract amount,” Zameer said, adding that serious action would be taken if citizens are cheated.

Zameer even said that a rule will be brought making RERA permission mandatory for issue of occupancy certificate.