Reservoir inflows swell with copious showers

Heavy rainfall over the past week has increased inflows to major reservoirs in the state.

The Kaveri basin has benefitted the most from the recent showers with KRS recording an inflow of 29,468 cusec. The reservoir level of KRS is 34.96 metres above sea level, compared to a full reservoir level of 38.04 metres. The water level was 27.59 metres at KRS on the same date last year.

Meanwhile, a red alert is issued to the Krishna catchment area situated in Maharashtra till Friday and Almatti reservoir recorded an inflow of 42,858 cusec as on Wednesday morning. This is expected to swell during the course of the week.

Other major reservoirs such as Linganamakki, Supa and Tungabhadra have also registered inflows in excess of 30,000 cusec.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, reservoirs in the Kaveri basin are holding 75% of their water storage capacity due to recent inflows. However, water is yet to be released to downstream reservoirs as levels are increasing only now. Combined inflow to the dams in the basin - Harangi, Hemavathi, KRS and Kabini - is 56,960 cusec, with KRS alone receiving 29,468 cusec.

Similarly, inflows to dams in the Krishna basin have also surged over the past week thanks to copious showers. Six dams of the basin, including Almatti and Tungabhadra, cumulatively received an inflow of 1.1 lakh cusec as on Wednesday.

Speaking to DH, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan said that there weren’t any concerns of flooding along banks of major rivers yet. “The heavy rainfall is largely restricted to coastal and Malnad districts of the state,” he said.

Forecasts indicate that the rainfall would reduce by day after tomorrow in these parts of the state.

District administrations, he said, are fully geared up to tackle any crisis arising out of heavy rainfall. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reviewed the situation. Development commissioner also chaired a meeting on preparedness,” Rajan added.