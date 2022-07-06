Reservoir inflows swell with copious showers

Reservoir inflows swell with copious showers

The Kaveri basin has benefitted the most from the recent showers with KRS recording an inflow of 29,468 cusec

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 03:57 ist

Heavy rainfall over the past week has increased inflows to major reservoirs in the state.

The Kaveri basin has benefitted the most from the recent showers with KRS recording an inflow of 29,468 cusec. The reservoir level of KRS is 34.96 metres above sea level, compared to a full reservoir level of 38.04 metres. The water level was 27.59 metres at KRS on the same date last year.

Meanwhile, a red alert is issued to the Krishna catchment area situated in Maharashtra till Friday and Almatti reservoir recorded an inflow of 42,858 cusec as on Wednesday morning. This is expected to swell during the course of the week.

Also Read: Kaveri catchment area given flood warning as KRS dam reservoir almost full

Other major reservoirs such as Linganamakki, Supa and Tungabhadra have also registered inflows in excess of 30,000 cusec.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, reservoirs in the Kaveri basin are holding 75% of their water storage capacity due to recent inflows. However, water is yet to be released to downstream reservoirs as levels are increasing only now. Combined inflow to the dams in the basin - Harangi, Hemavathi, KRS and Kabini - is 56,960 cusec, with KRS alone receiving 29,468 cusec.

Similarly, inflows to dams in the Krishna basin have also surged over the past week thanks to copious showers. Six dams of the basin, including Almatti and Tungabhadra, cumulatively received an inflow of 1.1 lakh cusec as on Wednesday.

Speaking to DH, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan said that there weren’t any concerns of flooding along banks of major rivers yet. “The heavy rainfall is largely restricted to coastal and Malnad districts of the state,” he said.

Forecasts indicate that the rainfall would reduce by day after tomorrow in these parts of the state.

District administrations, he said, are fully geared up to tackle any crisis arising out of heavy rainfall. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reviewed the situation. Development commissioner also chaired a meeting on preparedness,” Rajan added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
reservoir
Rainfall

What's Brewing

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

 