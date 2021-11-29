Amid Omicron, Karnataka's resident doctors go on strike

Resident doctors in Karnataka go on indefinite strike amid Omicron variant concerns

Under the banner of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, the doctors staged a protest in various government medical hospitals including Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 22:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Amid the fear of Covid-19 Omicron variant, nearly 5,000 resident doctors in Karnataka on Monday launched an indefinite strike to press the government to fulfill their three demands including restructuring academic fees as per the 2018-19 academic year. 

Under the banner of Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, the doctors staged a protest in various government medical hospitals including Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, the doctors staged a protest at the Victoria Hospital and raised slogans demanding justice and criticising the government for not heeding their demands. 

According to the KARD office bearers, they want the government to consider restructuring the academic fees according to 2018-19 academic year, payment of Covid-risk allowance and timely payment of stipend to post graduates and interns. 

In a statement, the KARD said, "We are left with no option but to display our dissent in this regard with a pan Karnataka indefinite strike from Monday comprising withdrawal of all the elective services including OPDs and the elective OTs (excluding emergency services) in all the medical colleges affiliated to the KARD."

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
doctors
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 