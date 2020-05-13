Restriction on distribution of offerings likely once temples are opened post-lockdown: Officials

Restriction on the distribution of theertha (holy water) and prasad (holy offerings) besides offerings by devotees are likely to be a new ritual at temples in Karnataka once they are opened to the public in a post lockdown scenario, official sources said.

The Muzrai department (in charge of the administration of temples) is planning to have a standard operating procedure (SOP) in place, that needs to be followed at temples once they are opened for the public.

"No decision has been taken yet....things like restricting activities such as the distribution of theertha and prasad, also offering like fruits and flowers by devotees are under consideration, keeping COVID-19 in mind.

...let's see, there is no instructions or decision in this regard yet," official sources told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Strict social distancing rules, usage of masks and sanitizers at temples are said to be part of this proposed SOP that may come into effect.

"Things will only be clear once the lockdown is relaxed or new set of guidelines comes into effect," sources said.

Though the temples are holding daily poojas and rituals, they are not open to public, with COVID-19 induced lockdown in place.

After recent relaxations in the lockdown, there has been considerable pressure on the administration to open temples for the public, with a few even questioning on social media about opening of liquor shops, while keeping temples shut.

However, stating that opening of temples will depend on MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) guidelines, Principal Secretary T K Anil Kumar said, "...as of now we have not drawn up anything (SOP), we are still thinking about it.

Hopefully, by tomorrow or day after tomorrow, we will get MHA guidelines, based on that we will take a call what is to be done." There are over 34,000 temples in the state that come under the Muzrai department.