Restriction on Holy Communion, Friday prayers

Disinfecting mosques every day, restrictions on receiving Holy Communion during mass and other prayers at churches and commencing and finishing prayers in “minimum permissible time” are among the guidelines issued by the Department of Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf as religious places open on June 8.

The guidelines specify the dos and dont’s at Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Zoroastrian places of worship to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. These will be in addition to the general guidelines issued to religious places of worship.

Devotees will now have to perform Wazu (Ablution) at their homes, and carry their own namaz carpets to the mosque. The guidelines directed mosque management committees to avoid common prayer mats, disinfect entire masjid at regular intervals and staggered timings for Friday prayers.

Imams of mosques should complete Friday prayers in 15 minutes. While mosques will open for all five daily prayers, dargahs will open only between 10 am to 4 pm.

Churches are allowed to hold public masses on Sundays, with directions to have it on week days if the number of participants is more. The use of liturgical booklets and hymnals are prohibited, and “Holy Communion shall be received strictly on hand or other alternatives prescribed by the bishop for the

time being”.

Churches are also encouraged to live stream masses for those who cannot attend due to various reasons, and the priest of a parish will ensure strict implementation of measures to contain Covid-19.

Gurudwaras are also encouraged to commence and finish prayers in minimum permissible time and notify Sunday prayer timings in three separate batches, if necessary. Extra devotees in all religious institutions will have to wait outside, maintaining social distancing norms, until a prayer session is complete.

Both Jain Basadis and Buddhist Viharas will have to finish prayers as soon as possible. At Viharas there will be neither distribution of goutham prasadi nor use of pooja wheels attached to stupas. At Zoroastrian Agyaris, presence of more than four devotees in the kebla or touching tray/priests’ hand while offering sukhad is not permitted.