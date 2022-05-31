Results of KAS main exams by June-end: Suresh Kumar

The results of the KAS main exams will be out by the end of June, former BJP minister S Suresh Kumar said Tuesday.
Kumar received this assurance from the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman and secretary after he staged a demonstration outside its office.
For the selection of 106 KAS officials, the final list is being prepared and it will be published by the end of June, he said.
With respect to recruitment for other posts, KPSC has assured to complete the process at the earliest. The appointment of 150 motor vehicle inspectors will be finalised in the next 10 days, the selection list of 1,136 first division assistants will be released by June 10, and appointment of art teachers for Morarji Desai Schools will be completed within 15 days, the Rajajinagar BJP MLA said.
Evaluation of answer sheets to appoint 1,323 second division assistant posts is under progress and the temporary selection list will be out in 40-45 days, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala
Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'
RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Family, fans bid tearful farewell
Mamata taunts TMC worker for his big 'Madhya Pradesh'
Meet the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Revisiting the Jaffna Public Library
Djokovic, Nadal clash in French Open blockbuster