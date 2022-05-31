Results of KAS main exams by June-end: Suresh Kumar

The results of the KAS main exams will be out by the end of June, former BJP minister S Suresh Kumar said Tuesday.

Kumar received this assurance from the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman and secretary after he staged a demonstration outside its office.

For the selection of 106 KAS officials, the final list is being prepared and it will be published by the end of June, he said.

With respect to recruitment for other posts, KPSC has assured to complete the process at the earliest. The appointment of 150 motor vehicle inspectors will be finalised in the next 10 days, the selection list of 1,136 first division assistants will be released by June 10, and appointment of art teachers for Morarji Desai Schools will be completed within 15 days, the Rajajinagar BJP MLA said.

Evaluation of answer sheets to appoint 1,323 second division assistant posts is under progress and the temporary selection list will be out in 40-45 days, he added.