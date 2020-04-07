Resume online trading for grapes, minister tells DC

Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Tuesday instructed the deputy commissioner to start online trading for the benefit of grape growers.

Chairing a review meeting of his department with the officials here, the Agriculture minister said, “I have received complaints from the grape growers that they are put to hardships owing to the closure of online trading. The officials should reopen online trading and ensure its continuity.”

“Also, the grape growers are facing acute shortage of dipping oil required for making raisin. The district officials should take necessary steps to procure the oil from neighbouring states,” the minister said.

He suggested the growers to keep their produce for free at two 2,250 tonne-capacity cold storages in Bagalkot and Vijayapura.

Vijayapura is the largest grape-growing district in the state. The fruit is grown on over 11,000 hectares’

The minister urged the farmers not to dump their produce on roads, dump yards or let the crop rot in the farm, citing price crash. “Have patience , the government will come to your rescue,” he said.

Vijayapura district has witnessed a bountiful yield of watermelon. But rumours linking the fruit with coronavirus are preventing the people from buying the melons. The minister called upon the people not fall for such rumours.