Revanna cries foul after govt's KMF blow

After losing "power" a few days ago, former minister H D Revanna was all out to regain some teeth by winning the presidential post of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

But Revanna's hopes were dashed on Monday with the state government suddenly deferring the polls to the country’s second-largest milk cooperative body with a whopping 18 lakh members across the state.

An agitated Revanna lashed out at the government later in the day, accusing Chief Minister Yediyurappa of resorting to "politics of vengeance".

With the sudden turn of political developments in the state bringing an abrupt end to his much-cherished 'mantrigiri' a few days ago, Revanna, according to sources in state politics, was determined to win the KMF president post through which he can exert control over several districts.

According to reports, he had even ensured that four of the 12 directors who have voting rights were huddled up at a star hotel in Hyderabad. However, snubbing his aspirations on the polling day, the state government deferred the election.

"The government has yielded to the pressure of those who have never sold a litre of milk to the dairy in their life. We will consult the directors and seek legal recourse," Revanna told media persons. He also accused Yediyurappa of resorting to the politics of vengeance by ordering to defer the polls at the last minute.

According to sources, Bheema Naik, Congress MLA from Hagaribommanahalli and another aspirant to the post, had reportedly complained to the chief minister about Revanna's action of huddling up directors in a hotel in Hyderabad. Sources in KMF revealed that the order deferring the polls was issued soon after the BJP government won the trust vote on the floor of the Assembly on Monday.

"It is evident that those who enjoy the support of directors will be elected as the president of KMF. The BJP will not gain anything out of this," Revanna said.

The KMF, which has about 18 lakh milk-producing farmers as members, have a business turnover of more than Rs 15,000 crore annually. Fifteen directors, including three government nominees, have the power to cast vote and elect the president.