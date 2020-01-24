Revenue dept to regularise 60K urban houses on govt land

The state government will soon issue RTCs (Record of Tenancy, Crops and Cultivation) to as many as 60,061 urban poor families who have built houses on government land, under Section 94CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

The beneficiaries under 94CC are for low-income families and residents of cities across the state. The highest number of beneficiaries under the scheme are in Dakshina Kannada, followed by Bengaluru Urban and Ballari. Similarly, beneficiaries have been identified under 94C of the Act for rural areas.

Speaking to the media, Ashoka said that the final list of beneficiaries was announced after their applications were scrutinised over the last five to six years. Beneficiaries under the scheme have to pay a nominal amount for regularisation of the sites they are occupying.

For 30x40 square feet sites, the poor under general category will have to pay Rs 5,000, while it is Rs 2,500 for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes. For 20x30 sqft sites, the registration fee will be Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 for SC/ST category, he said.

Under 94CC the department had received 2,53,072 applications, of which 60,061 applications were approved. Under 94C the department had received 6.15 lakh applications for regularisation, of which 1.45 lakh were approved.

CM Yediyurappa will issue RTCs to around 10,000 beneficiaries of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts on January 28, at an event.