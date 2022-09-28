Revised results of KCET 2022 to be announced on Oct 1

Revised results of KCET 2022 to be announced on October 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 19:36 ist

The revised results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be announced on October 1.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KCET
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News
Karnataka Common Entrance Test

What's Brewing

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

 