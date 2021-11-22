Revised textbooks unlikely for Karnataka schools this year

The introduction of revised textbooks for the state schools is unlikely this academic year as the committee constituted for the revision has not yet submitted its report.

The order issued by the state department of primary and secondary education on September 8, 2021, had directed the committee headed by Rohith Chakratirtha to submit the report within a month.

But till date, the committee has not submitted the report and according to sources from the committee and the department, it is doubtful that any revisions recommended would be introduced this academic year.

“We are already at the end of November and even if the committee submits the report by the end of this month, it is difficult to incorporate the changes in the textbooks for this year,” said an official source from the Karnataka Textbook Society.

According to officials, after the submission of the committee report, they need at least two months to incorporate the same in the textbooks.

Explaining this to DH, an official said, “After the submission of the report, the same has to be sent to the government, objections should be called and the recommendations can be included in textbooks only later. These exercises take time.”

Chakratirtha, the chairperson of the committee, is planning to meet Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh soon to brief him about the status of the report.

Chakratirtha told DH, “Textbook revision is a big task and cannot be done in a hurry. I will be meeting the minister by this month end to discuss the same.”

Though there is no official extension of the date, the committee is still working on the revision and having subject-wise meetings.

Committee sources said the main focus is on social science, environmental science and language subjects.

“A large number of objections pertain to class 6 social science. We also need to focus on subjects for all classes between 1 and 10,” they said.

The appointment of Chakratirtha as chairperson had led to a controversy with several academicians raising objections, saying that he is a vocal supporter of Hindutva ideology and not an expert to revise textbooks.

