Right to appeal: Karnataka HC seeks report on appeals filed by convicts

A division bench passed this direction after coming across a case wherein a convict had not filed an appeal against his conviction in a criminal case

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 16 2022, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 04:03 ist
The Dharwad bench of the High Court has directed the High Court Legal Services Committee to submit a report ascertaining details of criminal appeals filed by the convicts in the light of the right to appeal. 

A division bench, headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj, passed this direction after coming across a case wherein a convict had not filed an appeal against his conviction in a criminal case.

In the case before the bench, one of the convicts, who is in custody, had not been provided legal services to enable the filing of the appeal. The other convict, who had filed the criminal appeal, was unrepresented and the court had to appoint an amicus curiae to conduct his case.

The bench observed that the right to appeal in conviction matters is an issue which has a bearing on the life and liberty of the convicts, safeguarded under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“It is imperative that due effect is given to such a right of each of the convicts. The right to appeal, being a statutory right, is required to be exercised in all criminal matters and when convicts are unable to appoint their own advocates, it would be the duty of the state to provide free legal aid for such convicts so as to enable them to file necessary appeals,” the bench said.

The bench has directed that the report shall be placed before the court on or before October 27. 

The court directed the Registrar (Computers) and Central Process Coordinator (CPC) to implement the necessary software to keep track of all conviction orders and also keep a track of appeals filed by each of the convicts. The report shall have details if such appeals have been filed by a private counsel or counsel appointed by the Legal Services Authority, if no appeals have been filed, the reasons why such appeals have not been filed; and also if free legal service/aid has been made available or not, the court said.

