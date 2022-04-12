Rise in Covid cases: Travellers from 8 countries to be screened

With Covid-19 cases rising in some parts of the world due to new variants of the novel coronavirus, health authorities brainstormed about precautionary measures on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said there was an increase in XE variant cases in eight countries, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, the UK and Germany. In India, there was an increase in XE cases in Delhi and Haryana.

Dr Sudhakar said that the TAC had suggested thermal screening, strict surveillance, and mandatory quarantine for 7-10 days for passengers arriving from these eight countries.

“The government will soon release guidelines regarding this,” he said. He urged people to wear masks, stating that IIT Kanpur has predicted another Covid-19 wave around June and July.

He stressed the fact that many haven’t completed their second dose. “About 4.77 crore (98%) of people aged 60 and above have taken the second dose of Covid vaccine and only 49% of people have taken their precautionary dose. There is already a declined immunity in this age group. I urge everyone to please complete all doses,” he said.

He said that among the 15-17 age group, 25,11,407 people out of 30,00,000 had taken the vaccine amounting to 79%, and only 65% had taken the second dose.

Random testing of kids

Among the 12-14 age-group, only 13,96,000 out of 20 lakh children, or 69%, have received the vaccine. The minister urged parents to get their children vaccinated. But since there are no vaccines for young kids, he said 5,000 children would be tested across the state as per the recommendation of the TAC.

Vax price cap

“We have received complaints about some hospitals overcharging for vaccines. The government will not tolerate this. A high-level meeting has been held and a committee has been formed in this regard,” Dr Sudhakar said.

The capped prices for CT scans, MRI, etc, must be considered as the new prices for the future and not just for Covid-19. “All officers have been given instructions in this regard. Labs should not charge higher costs than the cap fixed by the government. If this rule is violated, the government has the right to revoke the licence of the lab or hospital,” he said.

