Rise in home quarantine cases worries people

The rise in the number of home quarantined persons has created anxiety among the people of Mandya. Around 2,185 people, all secondary contacts of the Malavalli patients and Mandya Covid-19 patients were home quarantined on Tuesday.

Compared to the last three days, the number of home quarantine persons has increased four times on Tuesday. The people, who were happy that no fresh cases were identified in the district, are a little worried now.

Around 2,133 people, who were in contact with the 11 infected persons from Malavalli and 52 people connected with the lone Covid-19 infected persons from Mandya are under quarantine.

The Health department is closely monitoring them. With the 11 patients, who were in contact with the religious clerics of Delhi, testing positive, the number of secondary and tertiary contacts are on the rise. There are possibilities of more cases testing positive, it is said.

The areas, where the corona infected were present were totally sealed down and the secondary contacts were traced. The areas of their movement was also checked and strict measures were taken. On Sunday, 577 people were under home quarantine and on Monday it was 582. However, on Tuesday, it increased rapidly to 2,185 people, according to District Health Officer Dr H P Manchegowda.

However, reports of 113 people tested negative on Tuesday. The district administration has collected 842 samples and has sent for tests to the lab in Mysuru. The results of 360 people are still awaited. Those who complete 28 days of quarantine are also closely observed. In case, they develop any health issue, they will be again subjected to tests.