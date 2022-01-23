Rise in Omicron cases stretches government-run labs in Karnataka

Two private labs carried out genome sequencing of 72 per cent of Covid samples in the state from July to December 5, 2021. However, since then two government labs - the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), both part of the INSACOG network - have shouldered the responsibility of sequencing.

This is owing to the government diktat on December 1, 2021, that only INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs can participate in genomic sequencing of Covid samples.

Ever since the third wave started, Karnataka has detected over 900 Omicron cases.

As per the health department, 1,436 samples were sequenced in December, while 1,355 were sequenced in the first 21 days of January. In contrast, in September and August, 2,065 and 1,440 samples were sequenced, when private labs were involved.

Health Commissioner D Randeep said, "We could have sent more samples if more INSACOG-recognised labs were available. No other additional labs have gotten permission in Karnataka to sequence Covid samples for the government, we have stopped sending samples to private labs since December."

"We sent 5 per cent of the total cases per day for sequencing in December, in January that was not possible due to the huge spike in cases.”

Though new sequencing labs have been set up, one each in Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi, they are yet to be functional. The preparations are also on to set up one lab each in Hubballi and Ballari.

NCBS Director Dr Satyajit Mayor told DH, “The numbers were low in December because the cases were low at that time.”

A vital tool

Explaining the importance of sequencing, in the capacity of an independent expert, Dr Vishal Rao, member of the state genomic surveillance committee said, the new variant will continuously multiply to change its own form and also mutate to possibly give rise to a newer variant or give rise to its own form which can have more immune evasion.

“Globally, countries continue to sequence because there is a continued race between the vaccines and the variants. The UK, which aggressively sequences, is looking at the patterns of changing flu as well as emerging variants. Delta itself has 118 sub-lineages. This means Delta continues to transform itself in trying to be more virulent.

The virus continues to be active in terms of mutational burdens being seen. So there is a sequencing necessity in order to monitor,” he said.

