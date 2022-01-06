Rising jumbo population, degradation of corridor keep foresters on their toes

Over the last few weeks, forest officials and staffers on the ground in Anekal and Bannerghatta are spending almost every night monitoring the movement of the jumbos to ensure no man-animal conflict in the region.

A day after residents of an apartment complex at Kambipura in Kengeri reported sighting of a lone elephant, forest staffers in the Anekal range had a tough time driving away from a herd of 32 elephants, including six calves, which were coming to a revenue enclave.

An official said the sighting at Kengeri is not a rare incident. “It’s part of an old corridor and records show that elephants have travelled on this route for decades. The area is also close to BM Kaval forest. It took almost 30 hours of operation to drive the animal through BM Kaval to Bannerghatta through Kanakapura,” an official said.

On Tuesday, officials drove the large herd of 32 elephants towards Tamil Nadu. “Elephants start arriving from September, the harvesting time for ragi, and rest in forest patches during the day after raiding the crops in the night. The number of sightings has increased because of two reasons. First, the expansion of crop cultivation in more and more revenue lands, and secondly, due to the increase in the population of the elephants. Driving the animals back to the forest has become a day-to-day issue now,” an officer

Foresters believe that the increased development activities in the region, home to the Bilikkal-Javalagiri elephant corridor, will only increase more elephant sightings and potential conflict situations. “The elephant corridor connects Bannerghatta National Park with Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu. Increased development activities and degradation of forest patches that form the corridor, will naturally bring these animals out of the corridor,” an official said.

A staffer on night patrol said the pressure eases only after February. “Once the temperature starts rising, we see them moving back towards core forest areas and in search of water. Till then, we will have more sleepless nights,” he added.

