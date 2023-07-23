Rivers swell as rains batter parts of Karnataka, normal life hit

Heavy rain battered several districts of the state on Sunday, leading to a rise in water levels in the reservoirs.

Normal life was affected as rainwater gushed into low-lying areas. Vast tracts of farm lands have been flooded, causing damage to standing crops.

More than 250 houses in several villages of Honnavar taluk in Uttara Kannada district were marooned following floods in River Gundabala. There had been significant rise in the inflow into Supa, Kadra and Kodasalli reservoirs in the district. Joida and surrounding regions have been receiving widespread rains. As much as 71,000 cusecs of water is being released into River Kali from Kadra dam.

Also Read | Heavy rains lash many parts of Karnataka, allaying fear of drought

Parts of Vijayanagara and Ballari districts received copious rains. The water storage in Tungabhadra dam went up by five feet in a single day.

In Belagavi district, the inflow into River Krishna stood at 1.07 lakh cusecs, while it was 30,000 cusecs into River Ghataprabha. The Rakkasakoppa dam is four feet short of full reservoir level. The dam authorities have warned people on the banks of River Markandeya about possible release of water.

Five bridges in Nippani taluk and one in Chikkodi taluk are under water. With rains continuing to pound the district, the authorities have banned entry to waterfalls.

With heavy rains lashing Dharwad district for over 72 hours, the district administration declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. Alnavar taluk recorded 50 mm rainfall, the highest, followed by Kalghatgi, 45 mm, on Sunday.

River Cauvery is flowing over the danger level in Kodagu district, triggering flood threat.

Harangi dam had an inflow of 31,000 cusecs and outflow of 25,500 cusecs. Following discharge of water from the dam, a bridge connecting Yadavanadu, Huduguru and other villages has submerged, cutting off road connectivity. Strong winds have uprooted electricity poles, disrupting power supply.

The water from the swollen River Varada has flooded vast tracts of areca plantations. The Ammaji tank in Mundgod is overflowing, affecting movement of vehicles.

Hassan continued to receive heavy rains on Sunday. The inflow into River Hemavathi stood at 12,088 cusecs. Channarayapatna, Arkalgud, Arsikere, Belur reported moderate rains.

There was no respite from showers in Dakshina Kannada district. Rains battered most parts of the district since Saturday night. Heavy winds blew away roofs and tiles of several houses.

The bathing ghat at the pilgrimage centre of Kukke Subramanya is submerged. Water gushed into the luggage room and toilets near the river.

Dakshina Kannada received 14.27 cm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

River Tunga is flowing above danger level in Sringeri of Chikkamagaluru district. The water from the swollen river submerged a stretch of Sringeri-Mangaluru national highway, affecting movement of vehicles.

Monsoon gained pace in Shivamogga district. As much as 50,000 cusecs of water is being released from Gajanur dam. Agumbe recorded a rainfall of 27 cm during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Kodagu, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada districts on Monday.