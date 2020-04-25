Roam around and be quarantined, warns minister

Revenue Minister R Ashoka has warned that those who roam about on the streets during the lockdown would be sent to 14 days of quarantine.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the number of Covid-19 cases in the district was low, thanks to the efforts of the district administration.

But some people were indulging in acts like jolly rides and wheeling. “Don’t seize the vehicles of such people. Instead send them to quarantine,” he directed Superintendent of Police Ravi D Channannavar.

On Friday, he reviewed the seal down at Bylanarasapura in the taluk and praised the efforts of the police and health departments in keeping the situation under control.

He said essential commodities were being supplied to the people at their doorsteps as also banking services.

Of the four Covid-19 patients in Bylanarasapura, two had been discharged. The others too would return home soon, the minister said. Ashoka said Bylanarasapura would be in green zone in 10 more days and that the lockdown would be lifted in phases after May 3.