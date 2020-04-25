'Roam around and be quarantined'

Roam around and be quarantined, warns minister

DHNS
DHNS, Hosakote (B’luru rural dist),
  • Apr 25 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 23:01 ist

Revenue Minister R Ashoka has warned that those who roam about on the streets during the lockdown would be sent to 14 days of quarantine.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the number of Covid-19 cases in the district was low, thanks to the efforts of the district administration.

But some people were indulging in acts like jolly rides and wheeling. “Don’t seize the vehicles of such people. Instead send them to quarantine,” he directed Superintendent of Police Ravi D Channannavar.

On Friday, he reviewed the seal down at Bylanarasapura in the taluk and praised the efforts of the police and health departments in keeping the situation under control.

He said essential commodities were being supplied to the people at their doorsteps as also banking services.

Of the four Covid-19 patients in Bylanarasapura, two had been discharged. The others too would return home soon, the minister said. Ashoka said Bylanarasapura would be in green zone in 10 more days and that the lockdown would be lifted in phases after May 3.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Roam around
be quarantined
Ashoka
BJP

What's Brewing

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Coronavirus Lockdown: Coming out of the shadow pandemic

Developing countries shouldn't waste this crisis

Developing countries shouldn't waste this crisis

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

'Give information about Tablighi members, get Rs 11k'

'Give information about Tablighi members, get Rs 11k'

Newspapers lost Rs 4-5k Cr in 2 months, demand relief

Newspapers lost Rs 4-5k Cr in 2 months, demand relief

 