Roll back hike in property survey fees, Karnataka govt told

The state government has increased the fee for property survey, causing misery to farmers in rural areas who are already reeling under losses owing to Covid-19, MLC Harish Kumar said on Tuesday.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour, Gowda pointed out that the government had increased the fee from earlier Rs 35 up to Rs 4,000. It later rolled it back to Rs 1,500 in rural areas and Rs 2,500 in urban areas. Even then, people in rural areas cannot afford this fee, he said, urging the government to continue the fee at Rs 35 for at least the next five years.

Responding to this, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the survey fee was increased as the government was roping in private surveyors in order to deal with a huge list of pending applications. Around two lakh applications seeking land survey have been pending. The government until now was conducting surveys only through government surveyors. Now, it is hiring private surveyors and the fee has been increased for this reason.

"None of this will be revenue for the government. It will go towards the surveyors' fees," he said. The fee has now been brought down to Rs 500 in rural areas. The fee has been revised after fifty years, the minister said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: