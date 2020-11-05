Roll back power tariff hike, H D Kumaraswamy tells govt

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, on Thursday, advised the government against hiking power tariffs, urging it to put off the decision by a year.

“People are facing severe economic hardships following the Covid-19 pandemic. All sectors are facing losses. People are left worried without jobs and salaries. It is better to postpone the hike,” the former CM said in a tweet.

Hiking tariffs from 20 paise to 50 paise per unit and 40 paise on average will burden the people, Kumaraswamy said, urging the government to roll back its decision.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission announced a revision of power tariffs on Wednesday. As a result, there will be an average of 5.49% increase in power bills from November. Though the revised tariff was supposed to be introduced from April this year, it was delayed due to various factors.

Kumaraswamy said that the hike was against the interests of the people, in the wake of the pandemic and the devastating floods in North Karnataka.

‘Confident of Sira victory’

Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) was confident of retaining the Sira constituency, while it would fare better than the 2018 Assembly polls in RR Nagar.

BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra has apparently said that they would win by a margin of 20,000 votes in Sira.

“They think that they have successfully lured Sira voters with money as they did in KR Pet,” he said, adding that people of Sira were firmly behind JD(S).

To a question, Kumaraswamy said that there could be some additions to the JD(S) leadership to strengthen the party ahead of the Gram Panchayat polls.