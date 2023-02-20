Roopa vs Rohini: They must be punished, says Home Minister

Quarrelling officers D Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri on Monday lodged complaints against each other with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma even as Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said they must be punished for their public feud, which has embarrassed the BJP government.

Rohini and Roopa met Sharma separately to explain themselves. Sharma is said to have told both of them to refrain from washing dirty linen in public.

"They're behaving in a bad way. Let them do whatever they want in their personal lives. But to act like this in full media view is an insult to the IAS and IPS. They must face punishment," Jnanendra said. "There are conduct rules. They were warned earlier as well," he added.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, too, said the government will contemplate action. "The government can't really regulate personal fights between two officers. But now that the government is aware, we will do something," he said.

Roopa gave Sharma a 3-page letter listing out corruption allegations against Rohini during various postings.

Speaking to reporters, Rohini said Roopa's allegations against her were false. "I've filed a complaint with the chief secretary against her seeking action," Rohini said. "There's a certain dignity and decorum officers should maintain," she said, adding that she was not active on any social media platform. "There are so many officers. But why am I being targeted?"

Roopa said she would urge the government to conduct an inquiry on allegations against Rohini. "There's one Lokayukta complaint against her. I'm asking the government to have it investigated. There are so many things against her, but no action is being taken. I don't know which powers are protecting her," she said.

The row began after photographs of Rohini, currently serving as the Muzrai commissioner, and JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh holding talks surfaced in the media. Roopa then claimed that Rohini had sent "indecent and obscene" photographs to "select" IAS officers. "I will provide original chats if an investigation is ordered. This is a violation of service conduct rules. It's not a private matter," Roopa said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha BJP member Lahar Singh Siroya described the spat as "unfortunate" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and "advise bureaucrats across India to log out of their personal social media accounts" because "their personal views and preferences often interfere with functioning of governments."