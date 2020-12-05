Roshan Baig granted bail in IMA scam case

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 05 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 12:19 ist
Former Minister Roshan Baig. Credit: DH Photo

Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig has been granted bail by a special CBI court in the IMA scam case, according to ANI. 

More to follow...

Roshan Baig
Karnataka
CBI
ima scam

