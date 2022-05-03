Rotary Club, Nimhans sign brain health initiative MoU

Rotary Club of Bangalore Midtown, Nimhans ink pact on brain health initiative

The aim of the proposed novel Brain Health Initiative is to develop a model for prevention and early recognition of neurological disorders

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 04:19 ist
Seated: Dr.Pratima Murthy, Director NIMHANS, Rotarian Shekhar Mehta, President of Rotary International. Standing, (L to R) Dr. Suvarna Alladi, Rtn Seema Sibbal, Dr. Girish Rao, Rtn Srikanth Bhagavat, President, Rotary Club of Bangalore Midtown, Rtn. Fazal Mahmood, District Governor District 3190, Rtn Namrataa Bhatia, Secretary Rotary Club of Bangalore Midtown during a program to promote brain health in Karnataka by NIMHANS and Rotary Bangalore Midtown. Credit: DH Photo

Rotary Club of Bangalore Midtown signed an MoU with National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) to partner on a unique brain health initiative.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the president of Rotary International Shekhar Mehta, who was in Bengaluru, and District Governor Fazal Mahmood.

The aim of the proposed novel Brain Health Initiative is to develop a model for prevention and early recognition of neurological disorders, by actively engaging with the community and involve all levels of society.

There are 20 million to 30 million people with brain disorders in India and the burden of neurological disease is rapidly increasing.

Stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and Parkinson’s disease are the major neurological diseases that contribute to societal burden.

However, there is a wide treatment gap and 30-80% remain either undiagnosed and or untreated primarily due to low awareness and lack of accessibility to care.

Dr Pratima Murthy, director of Nimhans, said, “Importantly, a majority of brain disorders are preventable and 40% of dementias can be prevented by modifying risk factors. Prevention, early diagnosis along with specialized treatment and rehabilitation can significantly reduce the burden of neurological disorders in the community.” 

“The urgent need for a public health initiative is to address the gaps associated with awareness, early identification, treatment and prevention of brain diseases. Disease prevention is a core area of focus for Rotary worldwide and we at Rotary Midtown can plug the gap between experts at Nimhans and the community with well-designed social awareness programmes,” said T Srikanth Bhagavat, president of Rotary Bangalore Midtown after signing the MoU.

District Governor Fazal Mahmood presented the achievements of the District 3190 with its unique projects such as ‘Hosa Belaku,’ under which Rotary Clubs adopt an underprivileged community in their vicinity and contribute to its integrated development.

Under the ‘zero hunger’ project, 57 tonnes of food grains and pulses have been distributed to the hungry.

The Brain Health Initiative of NIMHANS (BHI-NIMHANS) aims to implement a comprehensive community-based model of care in urban (South Bangalore) and rural (Chikkaballapur) areas to prevent neurological disorders and promote brain health. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NIMHANS
Rotary Club of Bangalore
Rotary Club
Bengaluru
mental health

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL 2022 play-offs

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL 2022 play-offs

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

 