Row after PWD engineer held with Rs 10L at Vidhana Soudha

A 53-year-old junior engineer (JE) of the Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested on Thursday night after he was caught with over Rs 10 lakh at the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

Jagadeesh J from Mandya was stopped by police at the West Gate around 6 pm while he was trying to enter the premises with a bag containing Rs 10.5 lakh. He couldn’t give a proper explanation, and reportedly told the police that he needs some time to produce documents for the cash. He was arrested on Thursday as he didn’t cooperate with the investigation by Vidhana Soudha police.

The incident led to a war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress over corruption. PWD Minister C C Patil denied the Congress’ claim that the money was meant to be given to him.

According to police, Jagadeesh didn’t answer their questions properly and told the security staff that he had some work in Vikasa Soudha. He claimed he was supposed to take the money along with him to Mandya. Police have taken up a case under the Karnataka Police Act and the CrPc based on a complaint filed by Channabasava, a police constable of Vidhana Soudha security division.

A notice was served to Jagadeesh to appear for questioning on Thursday. Srinivas R Gowda, deputy commissioner of police (Central), said he didn’t cooperate with the investigation and hence, was arrested.

He will be produced in the court on Friday where the police will seek his custody, Gowda said.

Jagadeesh is said to come to Bengaluru by car, but did not reveal anything about the work he had in Vidhana Soudha or Vikasa Soudha.

Earlier incidents:

A lawyer was caught entering Vidhana Soudha with Rs 1.8 crore in Oct 2016. A typist of a minister’s office was caught carrying Rs 25 lakh in Jan 2019.