Rozgar mela: 559 recruits get appointment letters

A total of 559 appointment letters for jobs in central government departments were issued at the 3rd National Rozgar Mela here on Friday.

Ninety-six recruits received their appointment letters in person during a programme at the Central Revenue Building. Another 132 recruits received their letters in Jalahalli. The job fair was organised by the CGST Department in Bengaluru.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, MPs L S Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan and Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Tax, Bengaluru, were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi distributed over 71,000 appointment letters nationwide and addressed the new recruits via video conference.

He urged them to look at government jobs as a way of providing service to the nation and not just as jobs as construed by the private sector.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Modi in October last year to boost employment among the youth, aims to recruit 10 lakh people to government offices and government-run organisations nationwide.