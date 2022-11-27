Rs 10 cr released for preventive measures to check leaf spot disease, says Karnataka CM Bommai

As a preventive measure to check leaf spot disease affecting the arecanut, the Karnataka government has released Rs 10 crore, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to mediapersons on his arrival at Hariharapura in Chikkamagaluru district, the CM said that funds will be provided to take preventive measures in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and other districts in Malanad.

“The government sent experts from a concerned university to study leaf spot disease and other pest diseases in arecanut plantations. An expert committee constituted by the centre has also visited the affected areas. Owing to continuous rainfall and wind, the disease is spreading at a faster rate. Fungicides are sprayed to control the disease. All recommendations made by expert scientists to take preventive steps to check the spreading of the disease will be duly followed by the government,” said the CM.

On the recent attack on Mudigere BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy, the CM said that the government has taken the assault case seriously. “I have spoken to Chikkamagaluru SP and directed her to conduct a thorough investigation into it from all angles.”

Later, Chief Minister along with former CM B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje , BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, District- charge minister Byrathi Basavaraj took part in the jana sankalpa yatre held at Lal Bahaddur Shastri Stadium in Koppa.