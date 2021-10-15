Rs 15 lakh stolen from Karnataka bizman's house

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 01:08 ist

A businessman has accused his chauffeur of stealing Rs 15 lakh from his house when the family went on vacation earlier this month. 

In a police complaint, Chandrashekar M, 42, stated that the money was stolen from his home in JP Nagar 4th Phase in the early hours of October 9. CCTV footage shows someone entering the house with a duplicate key at 3.09 am and sneaking out — probably with the cash — at 3.33 am.

Chandrashekar and their family left home on October 7 and returned two days later. They were visiting Mysuru, Dharmasthala and other places.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News

