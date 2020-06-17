'Rs 1L award for school getting highest marks in SSLC exams'

District in-charge Minister K Gopalaiah announced Rs 1 lakh cash award for teachers of the school which scores the highest marks in the district in the SSLC examinations.

Speaking at a programme organised to discuss the preparations for the SSLC exams at St Joseph's High School here, he said Hassan district topped the SSLC results list in the state last year. "This was due to the hard work of the teachers and department officials. The district should excel this year also. The teachers should instil confidence among the parents. The students of the school, which tops the district, would also get gifts," he said.