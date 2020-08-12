Rs 2.5 crore loss due to rain in Virajpet

Virajpet Tahsildar L M Nandish said due to heavy rain losses to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore had been reported in six hoblis of the taluk. The official stated that many houses were damaged and crops were destroyed during incessant rains in the last week.

Crops, including paddy and coffee, have been destroyed. The revenue department personnel have been finding it difficult to assess the exact amount of damage. A survey regarding crop loss and house damages will be carried out after the rains subside, he added.

Around 37 families on the banks of River Cauvery in Karadigodu village near Siddapura, have been shifted to relief centres. In Virajpet taluk, six relief centres have been opened, including one in Virajpet town.

Twenty four houses in Ayyappabetta, Maletirikebetta, Arasunagara, Nehrunagar and Sunkadakatte have been damaged. Protective walls have collapsed at four locations. Houses in Kallubane, Thora, Kedamulluru, Heggala, Ramanagara, Perumbadi, Betoli, Bittangala, Maithadi and Kadanga villages were damaged after trees fell on them.

More than 130 houses have been damaged in Ammatti, Mugutageri, Balyamanduru, Birunani, Chinivara village, Shrimangala, T Shettageri, West Nemmale, Ponnampet, Kumuturu, Nathangal, K Badaga and Nalkeri.