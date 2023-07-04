Rs 2k cr to build 10,034 police quarters: Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the government has given administrative approval for Rs 2,000 crore exclusively to construct 10,034 quarters for police personnel in the state.

Amid the din, Speaker U T Khader took up question hour in the Assembly and in response to JD(S) leader H D Revanna’s question, Parameshwara said that of the 10,034 quarters, 9,524 quarters are for the police constables and 510 quarters will be dedicated to police sub-inspectors.

He added that 72 blocks of police constables’ quarters have been proposed. In this, the construction of 12 blocks is completed in various parts of the state, he stated.