Rs 2k cr to build 10,034 police quarters: Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the government has given administrative approval for Rs 2,000 crore exclusively to construct 10,034 quarters for police personnel in the state.
Also Read | B S Yediyurappa to lead BJP agitation from July 4 against Congress over implementation of poll promises
Amid the din, Speaker U T Khader took up question hour in the Assembly and in response to JD(S) leader H D Revanna’s question, Parameshwara said that of the 10,034 quarters, 9,524 quarters are for the police constables and 510 quarters will be dedicated to police sub-inspectors.
He added that 72 blocks of police constables’ quarters have been proposed. In this, the construction of 12 blocks is completed in various parts of the state, he stated.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Riding g-waves into the early universe
Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata
Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days
Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore