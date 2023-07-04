Rs 2k cr to build 10,034 police quarters: Parameshwara

Rs 2k cr to build 10,034 police quarters: Parameshwara

He added that 72 blocks of police constables’ quarters have been proposed.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 02:02 ist
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Credit: PTI File Photo

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the government has given administrative approval for Rs 2,000 crore exclusively to construct 10,034 quarters for police personnel in the state.

Also Read | B S Yediyurappa to lead BJP agitation from July 4 against Congress over implementation of poll promises

Amid the din, Speaker U T Khader took up question hour in the Assembly and in response to JD(S) leader H D Revanna’s question, Parameshwara said that of the 10,034 quarters, 9,524 quarters are for the police constables and 510 quarters will be dedicated to police sub-inspectors.

He added that 72 blocks of police constables’ quarters have been proposed. In this, the construction of 12 blocks is completed in various parts of the state, he stated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G Parameshwara
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly

Related videos

What's Brewing

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

 